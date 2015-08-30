Body Politic: Mayor’s Race Survey Finds ‘Nobody,’ Broke-Ass Stuart, Lead Among Activist Social Voters

By Adriel Hampton

August 31, 2015

Following up on research on the demographics of San Francisco’s social media voters, The Body Politic on Friday emailed more than 40,000 registered SF voters who have social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter) accounts asking them to become “social voters.” More than half of the media savvy activist voters who responded to a survey said they have yet to find a candidate they will support in the San Francisco mayor’s race.

Why are social voters important? Word-of-mouth and peer recommendations continue to be the most trusted form of advertising, beating out owned media (such as social media posts by a campaign) as well as earned media (such as print and TV news stories). Activist voters who share their opinions on social media can have an outsized impact on perceptions of a political race. I’ve worked on this principle in corporate campaigns, and in one brand engagement found that just the 10 most active of 7,500 customers were responsible for 38 percent of all referral visits to campaign pages.

Activating the influential cohort of supporters who are also active sharers has an outsize impact on perceptions of a campaign.

Here are the results from 135 social voters who took the random-ordered survey in the first 22 hours following the email (each voter opted in after receiving our email, and before taking the survey). The data includes only voters who took the survey based on the email and does not reflect candidate lobbying, or the candidate’s own votes.

Amy Farah Weiss – 4%

Other or Not voting – 6%

Ed Lee – 18%

Francisco Herrera – 4%

Not sure – 47%

“Broke-ass” Stuart Schuffman – 21%

I’ll leave further analysis to our commenters, other than to say that results may tilt towards Schuffman because I put his nickname in, and left out the mayor’s title. In a low-attention race with a moneyed incumbent, the race is the mayor’s to lose. However, there’s room for organizing engaged voters who aren’t excited about that prospect.

Here’s the full text of my email that went to voters:

Hello! I’m Adriel Hampton, writer and political activist. Our most-trusted political information comes from peers, and social media is likely to be a bigger force than ever in San Francisco elections this year.

If you’re interested in getting involved as a San Francisco social voter, please take my survey (it’s got just one question! but if you opt-in, you’ll have additional opportunities in the future).

Take the survey:

>>> http://www.wiredtoshare.com/sf_social_voters

I may write about survey responses from time to time, no personal information included.